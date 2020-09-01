Join or Sign In

IgNight by Brand's for iOS

By Digimagic Communications Pte Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By Digimagic Communications Pte Ltd

IgNight is an Experiential, Geocaching app for self-discovery, enabling users to interact with special installations on a gamefied quest to find their true self and improve their emotional, physical and mental health. After they complete a personality test, users will be issued with their personal QR codes (called MeCodes) so they can interact with the exhibits and find out who they really are. The aim is to discover their personal Aura an avatar which represents their inner self or individual archetype. Users then unlock their true potential by using the app to become a better person, receiving personal advice and being challenged to achieve a set of individual targets, tailored to their own personality type.

Initially launched at a special event(staged at Gardens By The Bay in Singapore), the Geocaching app will also help with self-development and continuous learning, after the event. As they explore the world around them, users will continue to receive tips about self-improvement, and be able to measure their personal progress. Users will also be able to interact with other people on the quest for self-discovery, to exchange ideas and share their own experience, via the app. They will also use the app to nurture their personal Aura.

IgNight is not just a fun way to learn and improve your emotional, physical and mental health but a fun way to meet other people on the same quest for personal knowledge and better nutrition.

Developed by Brand's Essence of Chicken, the app will also broadcast useful tips about health and well-being, as well as updates on new products and nutrition.

