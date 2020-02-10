X

Idragon -Ultimate VOD Movies/Series APP in India. for Android

By Idragon Free

Developer's Description

By Idragon

IDRAGON is Ultimate New Movies and Video Entertainment platform with Worlds

Blockbuster Movies & Series "Dubbed" in multiple languages including Hindi Dub, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and more than 10 Indian & World , ASIAN & European Languages

Top Chinese , Hollywood , Asian , Indian , Dramas , Series and movies & other World content in Your Own Languages FIRST TIME EVER

"Duinya ke Blockbusters Apki apni bhashao mein PEHLI BAR !

Entertainment for all Audience Young Male , Female , Family , Housewives , Kids , Big cities , small cities , world countries , Long form movies , Short videos , Sports, Trends upcoming World's largest New content portal showcase

FIRST RELEASE latest and biggest Hollywood, Chinese , Korean, Indian movies and Dramas Officially available at SAME TIME OF THEIR RELEASE in world in

High Definition , Ultra definition & Panoramic 70 MM view Screen View

You can subscribe to various plans like Transaction VOD, Watching single & multiple Movies, SVOD Monthly or Yearly Subscription , Free VOD options, Personalized User experience , 24 x 7 Support . Idragon is available on Mobiles, Android, IOS, TV and other New devices to watch Anytime, anywhere!

Now stop wasting your time to search piracy movies on internet and watch movies Officially like a "VIP " Only with Idragon app

Idragon app se Life assan and Entertainment hey Ghamasan!!

For Help : +919819325845

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.3.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 213
Downloads Last Week 3
