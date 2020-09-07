This is a story of the Lord growing up and finally leading his little friends to successfully defeat the demons.

1. The plot seems very old-fashioned (This kind of euphemism is used at the strong request of the plot designer),

2. This process is full of all kinds of wonderful experiences (The designer feels so good about himself),

3. It's good! (The developers hope everyone's feeling)

But what kind of game is it? Looking forward to your participation and growing with us in the game!!

Game Features:

1.Casual game experience

2.Unique 3D heroes

3.Flexible tactics

4.Flashy turn-based battles

5.Resources can be acquired offline