Idle Summoner 3D:AFK Adventure for Android

By JoyCard Game Free

Developer's Description

By JoyCard Game

This is a story of the Lord growing up and finally leading his little friends to successfully defeat the demons.

1. The plot seems very old-fashioned (This kind of euphemism is used at the strong request of the plot designer),

2. This process is full of all kinds of wonderful experiences (The designer feels so good about himself),

3. It's good! (The developers hope everyone's feeling)

But what kind of game is it? Looking forward to your participation and growing with us in the game!!

Game Features:

1.Casual game experience

2.Unique 3D heroes

3.Flexible tactics

4.Flashy turn-based battles

5.Resources can be acquired offline

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

