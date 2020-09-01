Idea::mToken application is your mobile signature for using the Internet Banking from Idea::Bank.

Install now Idea::mToken to use the new generation of internet banking from Idea::Bank! Seamlessly manage your money whenever and wherever you want, from whichever device you choose.

Main features:

Login into your internet banking and authorize transactions safely and securely with your mobile phone. You may choose between push authentication messages or unique code generated by mToken.

Authenticate with unique password or with your fingerprint. This way you will have safe transactions and avoid any misuse.

Personalize your Idea::mToken to make it the way it suites you. Choose your preferred language (RO or ENG), use biometrics or PIN to login or move the token to another device.