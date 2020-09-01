Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Idea::mToken for Android

By Idea::Bank Free

Developer's Description

By Idea::Bank

Idea::mToken application is your mobile signature for using the Internet Banking from Idea::Bank.

Install now Idea::mToken to use the new generation of internet banking from Idea::Bank! Seamlessly manage your money whenever and wherever you want, from whichever device you choose.

Main features:

Login into your internet banking and authorize transactions safely and securely with your mobile phone. You may choose between push authentication messages or unique code generated by mToken.

Authenticate with unique password or with your fingerprint. This way you will have safe transactions and avoid any misuse.

Personalize your Idea::mToken to make it the way it suites you. Choose your preferred language (RO or ENG), use biometrics or PIN to login or move the token to another device.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.1

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now