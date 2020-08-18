Join or Sign In

Ida's Cafe for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for delicious deals, great meals (including all-day breakfast!), a full menu and seasonal specials from Idas Cafe in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Scroll through for an App-etizing menu that ranges from Melba French Toast and Crepes to a Salmon Platter and Salads right at your fingertips. Early dining, convenient carryout, attentive service and fresh ingredients make Idas the place to be. Breakfast and lunch have never been more delicious! Tap the App for amenities that include:

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

And more!

The App is FREE, convenient and right on your smart phone. Cmon in for a great breakfast, a fabulous lunch, and App-ealing savings from Aidas Cafe in Lancaster, PA. Remember to tap the app for easy online ordering!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

