Iconic - add icons & wallpaper for iOS

By Jaden McElvey Free

Developer's Description

By Jaden McElvey

Iconic gives you control over the look of your home screen and creates an iconic look for your home page!

Iconic allows you to organize your home screen the way you want. With color icons you can create a look that works for your aesthetic. Use image tiles to let your home screen background shine through. Make your home screen yours!

Features:

-add color icons to create the perfect aesthetic

-add photo tiles that let you see your lovely background

-includes 9 beautiful backgrounds

-import your own backgrounds for more fun

To anyone who has read this far or downloads Iconic THANK YOU very much!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

