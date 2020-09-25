Iconic gives you control over the look of your home screen and creates an iconic look for your home page!

Iconic allows you to organize your home screen the way you want. With color icons you can create a look that works for your aesthetic. Use image tiles to let your home screen background shine through. Make your home screen yours!

Features:

-add color icons to create the perfect aesthetic

-add photo tiles that let you see your lovely background

-includes 9 beautiful backgrounds

-import your own backgrounds for more fun

To anyone who has read this far or downloads Iconic THANK YOU very much!!!