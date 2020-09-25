Join or Sign In

Icon Changer : App Icon Changer & Shortcut Creator for Android

By The App Company Free

Developer's Description

By The App Company

Icon Changer : App Icon Changer & Shortcut Creator

Icon Changer : App Icon Changer & Shortcut Creator to decorate your home screen.

Change Icons for apps and create shortcuts for contacts and settings that you need to access daily. Have them all on your home screen. This App Icon Changer app allows you to create shortcut with a new icon on your home screen.

FUNCTIONS FOR ICON CHANGER :-

1. App Icon Changer :- This app allows you to create a shortcut on your apps with a new icon of your choice on your home screen.

2. Shortcut Creator :- This Icon Changer app allows you to create shortcuts for all your important contacts as well as settings for your android device and have them on your home screen.

3. Uninstall Apps :- This app also has an inbuild Uninstall App or App Uninstaller function where you can Uninstall Apps with easy.

4. Icon Pack :- This app has its own set of Icon Pack where you can simple select the Icon you like for any particular all. The Icon Pack is exclusively designed for you.

Get the all new App Icon Changer for Icon Pack for FREE!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
