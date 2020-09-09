Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Iceland News in English Today & Icelandic Radio for iOS

By Topbuzz Free

Developer's Description

By Topbuzz

Iceland News in English & Radio instantly at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest breaking Iceland News including updates on Reykjavik, the volcano, government, economy, sports/football, travel/tourism & much more. Individual news sections dedicated to towns Kopavogur, Hafnarfjorour, Akureyri and Keflavikwill keep you informed about local news happenings there. Enjoy streaming Iceland radio stations from that include news & music.

Main features include:

* Latest Icelandic News in English plus local updates from Reykjavik, Kopavogur, Hafnarfjorour, Akureyri and Keflavikwill

* Pull to refresh each news section, plus sort the news by Relevance or Date

* Streaming Iceland radio stations with background audio support

* Informative and interesting videos about Iceland on travel, food, sports highlights & other topics

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Icelandic News per section

* 5 Additional Iceland Streaming Radio Stations to enjoy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now