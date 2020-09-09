Sign in to add and modify your software
Iceland News in English & Radio instantly at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest breaking Iceland News including updates on Reykjavik, the volcano, government, economy, sports/football, travel/tourism & much more. Individual news sections dedicated to towns Kopavogur, Hafnarfjorour, Akureyri and Keflavikwill keep you informed about local news happenings there. Enjoy streaming Iceland radio stations from that include news & music.
Main features include:
* Latest Icelandic News in English plus local updates from Reykjavik, Kopavogur, Hafnarfjorour, Akureyri and Keflavikwill
* Pull to refresh each news section, plus sort the news by Relevance or Date
* Streaming Iceland radio stations with background audio support
* Informative and interesting videos about Iceland on travel, food, sports highlights & other topics
* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines
Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version via an in-app purchase which provides the following additional benefits:
* No in-app ads
* Additional Icelandic News per section
* 5 Additional Iceland Streaming Radio Stations to enjoy