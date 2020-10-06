IceBlink Basic RPG Engine and Toolset

Story and Turn-based role playing game (RPG) engine and toolseet implementing a classic old-school computer RPG style.

Currently available (FREE of course) from within the app are the following adventures:

- The Raventhal (by Pongo)

- The Elderin Stone (by Pongo)

- Blackwinter (by Pongo)

- The Birthday (by Zach)

- Bar Quest (by Cagon)

Do you have a great story idea that you have wanted to get out of your head and into a cRPG? This may be the project that helps you share that story.

Now you can play, create and share your own IceBlink Basic (IBbasic) adventures! This app will allow you to play any IBbasic adventure that you or others create. This app is the exact same as the PC and Android versions of IBbasic and save game files can be passed back and forth between them. You can create an IBbasic adventure from this app as well. The built in toolset will create all the files needed by this IceBlink Basic RPG app to play your creation (your created adventure modules also work for the PC and Android version of the IBbasic engine).

visit our website for links and more info on the engine and toolset:

http://www.iceblinkengine.com

IceBlink Basic RPG Features:

- designed for phones and tablets (tablets are great for creating your own adventures in the toolset).

- FREE (no in-app purchases or adds, completely free).

- turn-based combat.

- great RPG story telling conversation system.

- single player RPG (you control all party members) game.

The IceBlink Basic Engine and Toolset are inspired by some of my favorite cRPGs (many being old retro style RPGs) that allowed us normal people to build adventures using adventure construction sets, unlimited adventure editors, or toolsets.