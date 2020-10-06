Join or Sign In

IceBlink Basic RPG Play+Create for iOS

By Jeremy Smith Free

Developer's Description

By Jeremy Smith

IceBlink Basic RPG Engine and Toolset

Story and Turn-based role playing game (RPG) engine and toolseet implementing a classic old-school computer RPG style.

Currently available (FREE of course) from within the app are the following adventures:

- The Raventhal (by Pongo)

- The Elderin Stone (by Pongo)

- Blackwinter (by Pongo)

- The Birthday (by Zach)

- Bar Quest (by Cagon)

Do you have a great story idea that you have wanted to get out of your head and into a cRPG? This may be the project that helps you share that story.

Now you can play, create and share your own IceBlink Basic (IBbasic) adventures! This app will allow you to play any IBbasic adventure that you or others create. This app is the exact same as the PC and Android versions of IBbasic and save game files can be passed back and forth between them. You can create an IBbasic adventure from this app as well. The built in toolset will create all the files needed by this IceBlink Basic RPG app to play your creation (your created adventure modules also work for the PC and Android version of the IBbasic engine).

visit our website for links and more info on the engine and toolset:

http://www.iceblinkengine.com

IceBlink Basic RPG Features:

- designed for phones and tablets (tablets are great for creating your own adventures in the toolset).

- FREE (no in-app purchases or adds, completely free).

- turn-based combat.

- great RPG story telling conversation system.

- single player RPG (you control all party members) game.

The IceBlink Basic Engine and Toolset are inspired by some of my favorite cRPGs (many being old retro style RPGs) that allowed us normal people to build adventures using adventure construction sets, unlimited adventure editors, or toolsets.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

