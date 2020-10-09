Join or Sign In

Ice cream Recipe in Marathi | for Android

By Margaloo Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Margaloo Apps

| Ice cream Recipe in Marathi | Kulfi Recipes | Homemade Ice cream Recipe.

Top collection of Ice cream Recipes in Marathi. its also called as Homemade Ice Cream Recipes. You can make ice cream recipes, including vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, ice cream sandwich, ice cream cake and many more at home. Are you looking for Easy, Yummy and Delicious Ice Cream Recipes? Here you will get many easy and Quick to made ice cream recipes.

There are varieties flavors ice cream such as Peach, Rose, Sundae, Raw, Durian, Milkmaid, Double Dutch Caramel, Avocado, Mochi, Almond, Milk, Apple, Rum, Suger, Cake, Honey, Cone, Smooth, Buttery, Cookie Dough, Float, Shake, Deep Fried, Salad, Dark, Ice Pan, Sea, Ketogenic, Ingredients, Color, Stick, Arabic, Mix, Dessert, etc.

- Chocolate Ice cream

- Vanilla Ice cream

- Mango

- Faluda

- Mix fruit

- Butterscotch

- Almond

- Caramel

- Pineapple

- Strawberry

- Chocolate

- Brown Bread Ice Cream

- Low Carb Ice Cream Recipe

- French Vanilla Ice Cream Recipe

- Butter Brickle Ice Cream

- Grape Ice Cream

- Cashew Ice Cream Recipe

- Butter Pecan Ice Cream

- Banana Ice Cream Recipe

- Peanut Butter Ice Cream Recipe

- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

- Gelato Ice Cream Recipe

For more delicious recipe download Ice Cream Recipe in Marathi

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
