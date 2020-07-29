The princess is lonely up in her cold ice castle.What can you do to help the princess feel better? Give her a makeover, of course! Beauty SPA Salon gives you all the tools you need to turn this ice princess into a beauty queen.

Features:

- Help the lonely princess find friends with a complete makeover!

- Choose a new dress, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

- Give her ice and snow themed makeup and hairstyles.

- Make sure she's the most beautiful girl in the kingdom.

- Get all the girls jealous about her shiny new shoes!

How to play:

1. Clean face for the Ice queen

2. Get rid of her black eyes and red pimples

3. Make facial and eyes masks for her

4. Put some facial creams on her face

5. Clean the back skin for the queen

6. Put some essential oils on her back

7. Give her a massage

8. Use the magnet stones to release her tiredness

9. Make up for Ice queen

10. Dress her up beautifully

11. Choose one handsome image for the prince

12. Show us at last