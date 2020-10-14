Ice Princess Supermarket Shopping Girl Supermarket Simulator for grocery & cash register store

The District Chairman has recently inaugurated super star food shopping store in his native village, for easy access of people of village to buy food items, grocery, fresh fruits, juices & vegetables at cheaper prices. This shopping mall is ranked in top ten supermarkets of the country as store holds all key features like online cash register and credit buying assistance.

Food Shopping girls have been employed here to welcome the residents of the village. The girls often come to buy stylish clothes, kids toys, grocery items, household things & makeup kits during family functions & festivals. The peak of rush can be seen during wedding season when girls come with their boyfriends at late nights. Boys & kids visits on Sunday with their Mom & Dad to have fun with fast food, sweets, candies, birthday cakes & cards.

Please let us know with your thoughts & feedback at worldcitygirls@gmail.com