Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ice Princess Mommy & Baby Care for iOS

By Laiha Tauseef Free

Developer's Description

By Laiha Tauseef

Welcome to my new baby and pregnant mommy daycare home where an ice princess and baby is waiting for an expert babysitter. Lets take the responsibility for giving best care to her cute newborn. Get ready for an amazing adventure.

Lets be a babysitter and have interesting experiences with lots of fun activities of winter princess pregnant mom & baby daycare games.

By playing my new baby care games, you can learn what to do for keeping ice princess pregnant mommy healthy. You can also enjoy taking care of an adorable newborn when it comes to daycare home for the first time. Many funny tasks of kids nursing games give you hours of fun.

Start taking care with healthy feeding and cook delicious meals, juices for winter princess mommy and prove yourself a good pregnant mom daycare babysitter. Regular checkup is also very important. Check mothers blood pressure and give medicine.

In my new baby care games, choose beautiful dresses for the lovely ice princess pregnant mommy and make her motherhood maternity time very special.

Lets start the newborn baby room decorations with a lovely royal princess. Lots of pretty items give you amazing ideas for perfect designing. Be creative and beautifully design the daycare nursery for welcoming the child. Do good preparations and have lots of fun.

Finally the baby is born but the responsibilities of a good babysitter just started. Give the sweet newborn baby a warm bath and choose a beautiful dress up. Play with her and have fun.

This winter princess pregnant mommy and baby care nursing home also has an amazing adventure of four mini-games. Start painting on diapers, collect money and do some shopping for non stop enjoyment.

So install this wonderful ice princess pregnant mom and baby care games and make the motherhood maternity care very interesting and special. Enjoy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BEYBLADE BURST app

Free
BEYBLADE BURST is taking the world by storm.
iOS
BEYBLADE BURST app

Tamagotchi ON

Free
A Tamagotchi communication app for smartphones and tablets.
iOS
Tamagotchi ON

Coin Adventure

Free
A Reel Good Time.
iOS
Coin Adventure

Feeding Frenzy 2

$0.99
Eat small fish and grow bigger.
iOS
Feeding Frenzy 2

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now