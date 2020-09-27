Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Ice Cream Machine & Cone Factory Simulator Game for Android

By Kitchen Tale Free

Developer's Description

By Kitchen Tale

Hi, are you an ice cream lover. Ever wonder how to make ice cream cone off different food coloring and mix colors.

It is a trending skill and it required a lot of practice to make a perfect ice cream cone.

Because mixing color and making different patterns required a lot of concentration and focused mind. This oddly satisfying game will help in focusing and forgetting about all the stress you have in your lives.

If you are an ice cream lover and don't know how to make one, then this game is the perfect opportunity for you to learn this satisfying Ice Cream cone on a wafer.

there are two types of cones one is the poke cone and the other is the cornet cone we are using wafers in this game to make it more crispy and crusty.

Make a cone and satisfy your customers with perfect ice cream. More perfect cone the more satisfied customer. If your customer is angry with your bad product do not worry try next time but be more focused because it required lots of colors to mix to make perfect shape. Making perfect shape is your primary objective in this game.

You will like different colors of different flavors and made with real orange juice and other fruit extracts. Edible Creamy and delicious Icecream Cones.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now