Hi, are you an ice cream lover. Ever wonder how to make ice cream cone off different food coloring and mix colors.

It is a trending skill and it required a lot of practice to make a perfect ice cream cone.

Because mixing color and making different patterns required a lot of concentration and focused mind. This oddly satisfying game will help in focusing and forgetting about all the stress you have in your lives.

If you are an ice cream lover and don't know how to make one, then this game is the perfect opportunity for you to learn this satisfying Ice Cream cone on a wafer.

there are two types of cones one is the poke cone and the other is the cornet cone we are using wafers in this game to make it more crispy and crusty.

Make a cone and satisfy your customers with perfect ice cream. More perfect cone the more satisfied customer. If your customer is angry with your bad product do not worry try next time but be more focused because it required lots of colors to mix to make perfect shape. Making perfect shape is your primary objective in this game.

You will like different colors of different flavors and made with real orange juice and other fruit extracts. Edible Creamy and delicious Icecream Cones.