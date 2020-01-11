Hey Kids! Have you ever been to the ice cream parlour or cake shop with your mom or Dad? Do you love to do shopping at the ice cream parlour or cake shop? But dont you want to jump the other side & play as a cashier in your very own ice cream parlour or cake shop in supermarket or at mall & learn how to operate the cash register. Ice Cream & Cake Cash Register is an educational game for young boys & girls. In Ice Cream & Cake Cash Register, kids can learn how to handle money as cashier at supermarket or parlour or shop or mall. Kids can improve their basic math learning skills like addition & subtraction.

Ice Cream & Cake Cash Register starts with a manual machine you have to enter the price of each item and get the total of all. Tap on the customer to receive money. Cash drawer will open and you can put the received money and return the balance amount to the customer. You can upgrade your manual point of sale, with the automated one so you can scan each grocery item the customer brings to the counter, and ring up the price! Then accept payment via cash, credit card or through mobile NFC, and enter the total amount, followed by scanning the credit card or mobile!

Ice Cream & Cake Cash Register is a time management game, customers are in queue, waiting to pay money and get their grocery items packed. An experienced supermarket cashier knows how to operate the cash register serving the customers in time, so they dont get angry on any kinds of delays. Ice Cream & Cake Cash Register is an educational and fun game where children learn to handle money at a shopping mall. It can help improve their math and calculation skills.

Features:

* Fast paced Time Management Cash Register Simulation

* Serve customers & make them happy to get rewards

* Modern payment methods; Credit Card Machine and NFC Mobile payments

* Unlock Point Of Sale Machine to scan items

* A fun filled time management game

* Use Auto Complete Robot to get task done automatically

* Use Cool Candies to increase patience of customers