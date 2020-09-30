IVAAN is to be a one-stop destination for online shoppers looking for personal care and cosmetics items in India.

Buy beauty products online at reasonable prices and get great discounts with Ivaan's online shopping app.

Makeup products: All the products you need to build the perfect makeup collection to use every single day.Buy makeup online Look through our makeup shopping app to buy your favorite makeup products such as lipsticks, mascaras, eyeliners, blushes, etc at the best prices and at great discounts.

Skin care: Start by exploring our extensive collection of skin care products, including products for your eyes, lips and face. Download our Ivaan skin care app and get ready to shop for a range of skin care products such as creams, moisturizers, facial wipes, etc. Sun protection, anti-ageing, and pigmentation products are available as well.

Hair Care: For intensive hair care. Hair & scalp treatment. Hair mask & pack. Hair lotion & tonic. Hair cream. Get rid of split ends, hair fall, thinning, frizzy/dry hair with our wide variety of shampoos, conditioners, hair oils and creams available on Ivaan Hair Care store.

Bath & Body: Get bath and body products for daily use from your favourite brands such as Palmolive, Nivea, Vaseline and more exclusively on Ivaan store at the best offered rates.

You have the option of paying via Mobile Wallet, UPI, Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking processed through secure and trusted gateways.

Ivaan also has a presence of physical stores in Ahmedabad and is planning to spread its wings across other parts of India soon.

Visit our Website : www.ivaan.in for more interesting facts and blogs on beauty and makeup tips.

Have any questions or issues related to the Ivaan beauty app? Reach out to us at support@ivaan.in .