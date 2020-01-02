Items FF is the best free fire diamond calculator that makes an exhaustive conversion to offer you the price and all the information you are paying for each item you buy.

you can calculate each item with 6 different diamond purchase prices totally free.

In free fire you can buy different volumes of diamonds:

X100

X310

X520

X1060

X2180

X5600

Depending on the price at which you buy diamonds, the price of each diamond will be different.

Free fire diamond calculator, the best app converter

Items FF puts at your disposal a calculator in which you can enter the number of diamonds you want to calculate and you must select the price you are going to buy. This way, you will get the result of the actual cost in USD currency.

On the other hand, we have prepared a list of objects of garena free fire battle grounds where you can select your favorites items and automatically calculate their price in USD just by selecting the item you want.

Save on your diamond investment by knowing the price with Items FF Free

One of the best tips and tricks as a guide that any free fire player can give to you is knowing how to invest your diamonds well in the battleroyale. Since you know exactly which objects are the best, what else fits your diamond volume and what they can offer better equipment is vital to get the last survivor in the battle.

With diamonds in free fire you can buy many items. We have prepared a list of the main ones:

General packages

Characters

Packages for different characters.

Boxes of fragments for the characters.

Level cards

Clothes (Caps, glasses, t-shirts, pants, shoes, clothing sets)

Collections (boxes, backpacks, parachutes, boards and emotes)

Pet equipment

Weapons and customizations for them

Become the best free fire garena player with Items FF

If you want to move forward, you need to get free fire diamonds at the best price. But it is also very important to know how to invest well and spend wisely.

Each item has special properties that help you win battles. In our object guide, free fire is a power to find all the information about what each object offers and how it can help increase your character's abilities. With them, you can equip whatever character you are using.

-Rafael

-Laura

-Shimada Hayato

-Bugger

-Wukong

-Antonio

-Caroline

-Michael

-Dove

-Kla

-Maximum

-Misha

-Nikita

-Kelly

-Andrew

-Olivia

-Ford

As you can see, Items FF is a great application. Download now this free fire diamond calculator and start investing your money intelligently.

Disclaimer:

This is an application made for fans and Garena Free Fire has nothing to do with this. This content is not affiliated, endorsed, endorsed, sponsored or specifically approved by Free Fire and, therefore, is not responsible for it. It is a third party application.