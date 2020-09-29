ITB2B.Asia is the Business Network for IT Industry in APAC Region. Leveraging the Social Commerce technology, ITB2B.Asia is matching the leading and innovative technology companies in the world with the local business partner organizations. Through the professionals in sales, consulting and delivery, the technology can be introduced to enterprise customers more effectively, together with the higher customer satisfaction achieved by better solutions deployment. The ITB2B.Asia Business Network mobile application enables IT Product Vendors and IT Business Partners to access the ITB2B.Asia Business Network platform to inspire, discover, engage, communicate with each others. The aim of ITB2b.Asia is to connect thousands of IT Professionals in the Asian Markets with more than 400 types of innovative IT Solutions emerging from anywhere in the world.

ITB2B.Asia Business Network includes interactive features like:

INSPIRATION: Share the industry trend & technology innovations as news feed in business social network.

DISCOVERY: Explore the potential business partnership by matching the Partner Type, Solution Focus, Industry Focus, Technical Skills & Knowledge, and Analyst Review.

ENGAGEMENT: Connect product vendors and local partners at the company-level, keep the business connections as the company assets, and allow the 360-degree of engagement between any two companies from different functional perspective.

COMMUNICATION: Interact directly between product vendors and business partners for effective partner enablement and sales opportunity identification.

COMMERCE: Go through the entire e-commerce lifecycle on the platform, from Solution Enquiry/Research to Ordering & Payment, simplify the IT Solution selling process in the digital way.