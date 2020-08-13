Award-winning exam prep. Hundreds of practice questions at your fingertips.

Own your education.

Study from an enormous bank of practice questions across 11 different major information technology credentialing exams, right from the comfort of your phone. Master challenging concepts thanks to in-depth answer explanations. The way for anyone to succeed is finally here.

Research has shown that smaller, more frequent study sessions are the key to knowledge retention. You just need to bring your desire, we can show you how to prepare for the right material in ways that eliminate your weak spots.

Twinkl's Top EdTech Tool, 2020

Put your mind at ease while you make it smarter. Our prep material trains you for your test as well as your coursework.

STUDY MODES

Practice like its a test or dive into answers as you go.

TRACK YOUR PERFORMANCE

Your progress is all there -- history, test times, as well as detailed results.

COMMUNITY SCORE

See how you stack up with other Prep students -- question by question.

STUDY ON ANY DEVICE

Take your Pocket Prep content with you from device to device.

EXAMS COVERED

- (ISC) CCSP

- (ISC) CISSP

- CompTIA A+

- CompTIA CASP

- CompTIA CySA+

- CompTIA Network+

- CompTIA Project+

- CompTIA Security+

- EC-Council CEH

- ISACA CISA

- ISACA CISM

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING & TERMS

Pocket Prep is free to download and use. Should you choose to upgrade to a Premium Membership, we offer three auto-renewing subscription options:

$19.99/Monthly

$47.99/Quarterly

$119.99/Yearly

Payment will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription renews automatically unless canceled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the subscription period.

There is no increase in price when renewing.

Subscriptions can be managed and auto-renewal turned off in Account Settings in iTunes after purchase. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.

These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

LEGAL

For more information on our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, please visit the following websites:

https://www.pocketprep.com/terms-of-service/

https://www.pocketprep.com/privacy-policy/

It's your turn now. Let's do this.