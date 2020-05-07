"A Really Simple and Easy Binary Option Paper Trading Game"

Are you sick and tired of scamming FX trading apps?

Want to experience the real Forex or Cryptocurrency trading without any kind of risks?

IQ Forex virtual broker is a pure Paper Trading Sandbox for binary option on Forex and Cryptocurrency. You can practice here without financial risks or legal risks. You can also check your winning rates and your rank among others. The best part is that the chart is based on real-time market signals!

With IQ Forex virtual broker, you can trade such assets as Forex pairs (ex: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD) and Cryptocurrency pairs (ex: BTC/USD, ETH/USD) on your smartphone or tablet.

Why choose IQ Forex?

- Simple and Easy paper trading;

- Provides Free big cyber money on signing up;

- Provides Free cyber money everyday;

- Chart is based on Real Market Signals;

- Risk-free virtual broker;

- No scamming.

How trading works in IQ Forex?

Trading with IQ Forex is super simple. Game starts and ends automatically per every 2 minutes. First 1 minute is for renting and another 1 minute is for waiting.

1. Select Asset

The first step is to pick the asset you want to trade. Each one is based on an underlying market and your trade is based on that underlying markets price movement.

2. CALL or PUT

Then you want to find a strike price that works for you. The strike is the price level you think the market will be above or below at expiration.

3. Wait for Result

When opening a trade an expiration time will be set. The expiration is the moment of truth traders live for. This is when trading is over and the value of your binary option is determined.

Additionally we provide a web console for your convenience. You can access "IQForex.trade" from your PC to check your rent records in details.

Have Fun & Become an Expert Trader in Binary Option!

Thanks for using IQ Forex trader!