This app will help you to see all the details of upcoming IPOs (Upcoming SBI Cards IPO also enabled) as well as closed IPOs. Most Importantly you can subscribe to alerts which will send you reminder notifications on below important times:-

1. One day before the IPO Opens.

2. The day IPO opens for subscription.

3. The day IPO is going to close for subscription.

4. Half an hour before the IPO closing time. This reminder is most important as you can check the QIB over-subscription data within the app and decide if you want to apply for the IPO or not.

Data points available currently:-

1. Open Date

2. Closing date

3. Issue Size

4. Lot Size

5. Price Band

6. Minimum Investment Required

7. Category wise over-subscription details.

8. Many More to be added soon...