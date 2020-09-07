Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

IPO Tracker - Let's Grow Money for Android

By Anurag Singhal Free

Developer's Description

By Anurag Singhal

This app will help you to see all the details of upcoming IPOs (Upcoming SBI Cards IPO also enabled) as well as closed IPOs. Most Importantly you can subscribe to alerts which will send you reminder notifications on below important times:-

1. One day before the IPO Opens.

2. The day IPO opens for subscription.

3. The day IPO is going to close for subscription.

4. Half an hour before the IPO closing time. This reminder is most important as you can check the QIB over-subscription data within the app and decide if you want to apply for the IPO or not.

Data points available currently:-

1. Open Date

2. Closing date

3. Issue Size

4. Lot Size

5. Price Band

6. Minimum Investment Required

7. Category wise over-subscription details.

8. Many More to be added soon...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now