IPL 2020 - Time Table Players List & Live Score for Android

By Shm Free

Developer's Description

By Shm

IPL 2020 - Time Table Players List & Live Score app is totally made for all IPL 2020 Fans. This app is totally free to download, use and this app comes are with many great features such as IPL 2020 time table, IPL 2020 Fixture, IPL 2020 Venues, IPL Live Score, IPL Teams, etc.

IPL 2020 Teams

1. Mumbai Indians

2. Kolkata Knight Riders

3. Chennai Super Kings

4. Delhi Capitals

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

6. Rajasthan Royals

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore

8. Kings XI Punjab

Features of IPL 2020 - Time Table Players List & Live Score App:

- Free product.

- Easy to use.

- Simple interface.

- Know everything about ipl 2020.

- Get information about ipl 2020 time table, Fixture, Venues, Live Score, Teams, etc.

Schedule

Get the complete list of the Indian Premier League 2020 schedule to be held in UAE.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Points to remember:

1. 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi, and 12 in Sharjah.

2. There will be 10 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST and 2:00 PM UAE time.

3. All the evening games will begin at 6 PM (UAE Time) at 7.30 PM IST.

IPL Team

Get the complete list of all eight updated squads.

Live Score

IPL 2020 - Time Table Players List & Live Score app brings you ipl live score updates.

IPL Winnner History

IPL winner history from 2008 to 2019.

IPL Record

This app coverage of all the Indian Premier League cricket records. Includes batting, bowling, fielding and team records.

Venues

Get all details of venues in UAE, history, capacity, records, etc.

Disclaimer

This is not an official app. We just tried to give all useful information to the user. If you have any problem please write us on mail.

Connect & Support

If any issue Regarding IPL 2020 - Time Table Players List & Live Score app, feel free to contact us at - shmappsuserhelp@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
