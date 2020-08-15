Join or Sign In

IPL 2020 Live Match Score & All IPL Team News for Android

Developer's Description

The official IPL 2020 Live Match Score & All IPL Team News app brings you the latest News, Live videos Steaming and Schedule from India newsrooms. Stay connected with the Live TV news from IPL and around the world cricket.

Get easy access to IPL Auction News, IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap List, Purple Cap List, Most Sixes List, IPL 2020 Hindi News, IPL 2020 English News, and All Old Records with the IPL 2020 Live Match Score & All IPL Team News.

IPL 2020 Live Match Score & All IPL Team News app provides you live playing IPL Tv With More Extra Feature.

Top 5 Extra Feature :-

Action Update

Full Schedule

All Statistics

Live Commentary

All Team Fan Club

All IPL Team Nick Name :-

RR RCB CSK DC KXIP SRH MI KKR

Teams Participating :-

Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore

DISCLAIMER :-

This is not the official IPL App and Team Logos used in application are copyrighted for its respective owner, This IPL 2020 Live Match Score & Team News app is not affiliated with or related to any of the channels given here.

The content of this app is derived from live streaming m3u8 links to all channels, which retain all copyright and ownership, so this app should not be held responsible for any content

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
