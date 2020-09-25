Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
IPL Live 2020 App is for general consumers. Welcome to the official IPL app.
All IPL Team Nick Name :-
RR RCB CSK DC KXIP SRH MI KKR
Teams Participating :-
Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore
Key features:
LIVE scores & ball-by-ball commentary
Latest news, match reports & exclusive interviews
Note:
This is not an official application. This is just a status app, not the official application and we have nothing to do with the official application.
This App is available at Free of cost and Download free for Android and enjoy.
........ Thank you .......