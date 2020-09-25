Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

IPL 2020 Live Match & All IPL Team Guide for Android

By Social App Free

Developer's Description

By Social App

IPL Live 2020 App is for general consumers. Welcome to the official IPL app.

All IPL Team Nick Name :-

RR RCB CSK DC KXIP SRH MI KKR

Teams Participating :-

Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore

Key features:

LIVE scores & ball-by-ball commentary

Latest news, match reports & exclusive interviews

Note:

This is not an official application. This is just a status app, not the official application and we have nothing to do with the official application.

This App is available at Free of cost and Download free for Android and enjoy.

........ Thank you .......

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now