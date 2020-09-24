Join or Sign In

IPL 2020 Cricket Score | Team Fans Chat | Live for Android

By manasiyan developer Free

Developer's Description

By manasiyan developer

The most awaited Vivo IPL 2020 is going to held in India. and this is the best app for ipl 2020 also known as IPL 13 will be the thirteenth season of the IPL, a professional Twenty20 cricket league.

Section of App

**Live score

**Live Tv

**chat

**gallery

**fixture

**ipl news

**standings

IPL 2020 App has lots of features, some features are given below :

In this app users can check the IPL 2020 playing teams.

In this app users can check the Match schedules.

In this app users can see the IPL 2020 Points Table.

>>>>>>>>>>>> Teams participating in IPL 2020 UAE <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

1 Chennai Super Kings

2 Rajasthan Royals

3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

4 Sunrisers Hyderabad

5 Kings XI Punjab

6 Delhi Daredevils

7 Mumbai Indians

8 Kolkata Knight Riders

DISCLAIMER :

- Application is absolutely free to use.

- This is not the official Application of IPL and the information in this app may change.

If You Have Any Query Feel Free to contact us.

What's new in version 9.8

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 9.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
