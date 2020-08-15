This app has news and information related to IPL 2019 and IPL 2018.

- Day/Night mode which improves device battery.

- Schedule / Fixtures

- Today's Match

- Time Table

- All Teams details

- All players for each team with their price

- Auction details

- List of Sold player with their Base and Final Price

- List of Unsold players with their Base price

- Point Tables

- The dark mode can use 43% less power at full brightness than "normal mode"

With google material design.

* Logos used in an application are copyrighted for its respective owner.

* This is not the official Application of Indian Premier League and does not intend to portray as such but it is our much effort to serve you better.