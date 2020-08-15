Sign in to add and modify your software
This app has news and information related to IPL 2019 and IPL 2018.
- Day/Night mode which improves device battery.
- Schedule / Fixtures
- Today's Match
- Time Table
- All Teams details
- All players for each team with their price
- Auction details
- List of Sold player with their Base and Final Price
- List of Unsold players with their Base price
- Point Tables
- The dark mode can use 43% less power at full brightness than "normal mode"
With google material design.
* Logos used in an application are copyrighted for its respective owner.
* This is not the official Application of Indian Premier League and does not intend to portray as such but it is our much effort to serve you better.