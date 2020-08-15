Join or Sign In

IPL 2019 - Schedule & Live Cricket Scores for Android

By Ashish chauhan Free

Developer's Description

By Ashish chauhan

This app has news and information related to IPL 2019 and IPL 2018.

- Day/Night mode which improves device battery.

- Schedule / Fixtures

- Today's Match

- Time Table

- All Teams details

- All players for each team with their price

- Auction details

- List of Sold player with their Base and Final Price

- List of Unsold players with their Base price

- Point Tables

- The dark mode can use 43% less power at full brightness than "normal mode"

With google material design.

* Logos used in an application are copyrighted for its respective owner.

* This is not the official Application of Indian Premier League and does not intend to portray as such but it is our much effort to serve you better.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
