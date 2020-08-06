Sign in to add and modify your software
IP Calculator is designed for CCNA, CCNP, Networking professional and Students .
Main features of IP Calculator :
Subnet Calculator / VLSM Calculator
IP Calculator uses most efficient VLSM Algorithm for Subnetting. You will get complete Network Configuration with Assignable IP Range, Subnet Mask, Network Address and Broadcast Address for each Subnet.
CIDR Calculator
IP Calculator has both IPv4 and IPv6 Calculator.
Subnetting Practice
This module of IP Calculator helps you sharpening Subnetting skill. You can also learn Subnetting as this module explains answer in detail.
CIDR and VLSM Tutorial
IP Calculator app let's you learn easy and quickest way to do Subnetting. Well explained tutorial with practical examples.
Network Tools
- My Network: Access to all useful Wifi Information.
- Port Scanner: Enter hostname or IP Address to scan running ports (services) on machine.
- Network Scanner: Displays all devices information connected in same network.
- Ping and Trace Route tool
- WhoIs Module
- Binary Calculator and Binary Converter
Command Reference: IP Calculator has over 10,000 CISCO Commands
We are committed to maintain IP Calculator quality. Latest version of IP Calculator is updated with materialized look and feel.
For any suggestions or assistance or complaint, contact us at http://www.subnetcalculator.info/contacts