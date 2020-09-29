Were award-winning stock investment ecosystem where the investment ideas are provided by the top-brains of the stock market that can be used to do stock trading with your existing stockbroker or open a free Demat account with any of the stockbroker registered with us at zero brokerage*.

Our next-generation stock investment and wealth-building platform leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and data science to provide with the data-driven, technological solutions that help with the equity investing, IPO investing, and wealth-building to earn best possible returns on your investments.

Invest19.com is the worlds biggest multi-lingual stock investment ecosystem with the most powerful and comprehensive Android-based mobile app facilitates closest human-centric user interface (UI) & user experience (UX) that would empower investors in making smart investment decisions to achieve their financial goals.

Key Features:

Seamless Navigation

Quick access to your investment portfolio to see through your investments made in equity shares, IPO stocks, gold etc. and get info on asset allocation across multiple asset-classes with insights on your holding period and target levels to your investments.

Easy text-search to help you quickly browse the stock recommendations based on stock names, symbols, industry etc. without the hassle of scrolling.

Get direct access to the hot stocks, multibagger stocks, last-minute deals and much more to make investments.

Stock Recommendations & Investment Ideas

Our specialized stock recommendations and actionable investment ideas are backed by our independent research team consist of most-experienced, insightful, and top-leading experts of the finance industry who provide with the in-depth research reports on the basis of Fundamental analysis on the stocks enabling every-class of investors with equity investing, IPO investing, and gold investing based on their time horizon like short-term and long-term recommendation, risk appetite, and capital available to make smart investment decisions.

Market Data

Get access to real-time prices of NIFTY50, SENSEX, BANK NIFTY, Gold etc.

Covering all major scrips from top exchanges such as NSE & BSE such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Motors, HCL Technology, State Bank of India, GAIL India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Zeel Entertainment, Hero Moto Corp, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy, and Bharti Airtel among others.

Technical Analysis

The app facilitates advanced charting software for informed investors to perform technical analysis. The software comes with an easy-to-use interface with 100+ indicators, multiple chart types, and drawing tools.

Personalized Watchlist

Create your personalized watchlist to track your favourite stocks and stay updated with timely alerts and notifications on the latest stock market news, buzzing stocks, financial data, and other market-moving events.

IPO Watch

A comprehensive guide to all mainstream ongoing and upcoming IPOs in India with the info on IPO Size, Share Price, Issuance Date, Subscription, Lot Size, Face Value, Allotment Status, etc. Out IPO Watch enables you to track the latest upcoming IPOs to make investments in IPO stocks.

Loan

Get paper less pre-approved instant loan against investment for your short-term needs.

Awards & Achievements:

Invest19.com has been honored with the FiNext Award 2020 in Excellence in Finance Leaders a prestigious award in the Fintech industry.

Our app enables stock investing as easy as online shopping and as safe as online banking.

