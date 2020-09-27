INTIX 2020 is the official mobile app for INTIXs 41st Annual Conference and Exhibition.

Long heralded as the most important event of the year for entertainment ticketing professionals, the INTIX Annual Conference & Exhibition is designated for anyone directly or indirectly involved in ticketing the arts, professional sports, college athletics, arenas, fairs and festivals, ticket distribution and entertainment management.

The four-day event promises to be the biggest conference yet, with dynamic speakers, energizing education sessions, and plenty of social events to network with old friends and make new contacts. The exhibition is your one stop shop for all the products and services you need to keep your ticket office running, featuring nearly 60 vendors.

Download the conference app to access the event schedule, exhibitor list, floor plans, create your schedule, and stay connected during the conference.