INH@site is an application, which the needle manufacturer Groz-Beckert provides for his customers in the textile industry. Its designated to be used in the production of garments, shoes and other textile end products only.

INH@site serves for the documentation of all sewing machine needle changes during production especially those by reason of needle breakage. The app offers an user-friendly interface and guides you through the information retrieval in a targeted way.

INH@site is ready for action only in combination with other components (for example the administration software INH@office and different work tools). These can only be purchased through Groz-Beckert.