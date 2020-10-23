Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

INH@site for iOS

By Groz-Beckert Free

Developer's Description

By Groz-Beckert

INH@site is an application, which the needle manufacturer Groz-Beckert provides for his customers in the textile industry. Its designated to be used in the production of garments, shoes and other textile end products only.

INH@site serves for the documentation of all sewing machine needle changes during production especially those by reason of needle breakage. The app offers an user-friendly interface and guides you through the information retrieval in a targeted way.

INH@site is ready for action only in combination with other components (for example the administration software INH@office and different work tools). These can only be purchased through Groz-Beckert.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.12.4

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.12.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now