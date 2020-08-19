Join or Sign In

INCENTER 2.0 for Android

By TireCheck Free

Developer's Description

By TireCheck

TireCheck INCENTER 2.0 is the premium tire management application for service providers, enabling fast and pro-active tire management services for fleet customers. INCENTER 2.0 provides 360 visibility of fleet tire operations using accurate and real-time information. INCENTER 2.0 is available for Android 5 and higher. INCENTER 2.0 gives you access to powerful online data so that you can identify your fleet customers service requirements in real-time, optimize servicing, and modernize and streamline your teamwork.

Use INCENTER 2.0 to automate:

Inspections and rules

Services

Reports

Customers

Users

Monitoring of:

Tire performance

Tire cost

Tire condition

Tire stock levels

TireCheck INCENTER 2.0 is a full tire management application.

No large initial investment

Low cost of ownership

Accurate, real-time information

Mobile inspection kit

Professional technical training and learning support

Powered by TireCheck

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.6218

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 2.0.6218

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

