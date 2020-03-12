Handling and Shipping dangerous goods is a very dangerous business if not understood and worse still if regulations are not implemented correctly. This is exactly why categorisation of Dangerous Goods in Classes makes complicated understanding simpler. Nine classes in which the dangerous goods are classified. Accordingly dangerous goods labels and dangerous goods certificate for the cargo are issued. The scope of Bhandarkar Publications mobile app viz. IMDG / HAZMAT app is not impart advise on shipping documentation but to access Dangerous Goods Code information.

The basis of IMDG / HAZMAT app is to provide quick access to the International Maritime Dangerous Goods or IMDG Code which was adopted in 1965. The IMDG Code became mandatory by SOLAS since 1st January 2004.

Our IMDG / HAZMAT Mobile App has simplified the access and cross reference to various sections of the Code. It enables use of other guidelines, associated conventions and Code of Federal Regulation 49.

Though the IMDG Code was formed to prevent all types of pollutions / accidents at sea several incidents have kept repeating all over the world. Major loss of life and property has been due to non compliance and little understanding the consequences.

Entities handling Dangerous Goods have to ensure proper training in the use of the code which ensures that the goods transported through seaways are packaged and safely transported. This app makes use of the contents of Code simple and less frustrating.

Information provided by this app.:

DG list provides access to the code compliant with Amendment 38-16. It takes a few seconds to render the contents onto the mobile and thereafter access or cross reference is made very easy.

Segregation Table assists the user to check compatibility etc between two class of goods. The results appear immediately saving lot of time for the user get vital information at finger tips.

Placards Browser a very important button in the browser in this app assist in accessing not only Labels for various classes, the link at the bottom the source of information and additional Guidelines for labelling/marking on Packages and CTUs.

Tutorials button provides so many additional important information provisions, Classification, special provisions, consignment procedure etc.