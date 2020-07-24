Join or Sign In

IIFYM Macro/Calorie Calculator for iOS

By Jon Giambattista $1.99

Developer's Description

By Jon Giambattista

Calculator your daily calorie intake and food macros quickly and easily!

This app uses variations of the proven Mifflin-St-Jeor BMR equation to estimate daily caloric intake as well as optimum protein, fat, carbohydrates, and fiber.

Estimates are automatically adjusted for your personal weight loss or weight gain goals. Use this app to determine your food needs for the day and follow it to achieve your fitness goals!

Two formulas are available: Athletes Formula and Lean Mass Formula both which are tailored to certain body types to maximize result accuracy.

Calculate your TDEE (Total Daily Energy Expenditure), BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate), and much more!

Diet plans and other awesome features coming soon!

Contact: macrocalculatorforios@gmail.com

Icons credit to http://www.pixellove.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release July 24, 2020
Date Added July 24, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

