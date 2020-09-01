Join or Sign In

IDEA.mobile for Android

By IDEA Data Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By IDEA Data Solutions

This app was designed to bring the key functionality from IDEA.NET onto your mobile device, to have it available everywhere and every time.

SpecTecs management solution for luxury yachts, IDEA.NET, is entirely web-based and keeps you in full control of your equipment and all related maintenance and procurement duties.

Not only is the user interface self-explanatory and easy to use, but our solution also provides the full functionality of a modern Asset Management system, such as reduced equipment breakdowns and overall costs, optimum stock control of expensive spare parts, rapid access to critical technical information and workflow-enabled procurement, including approvals.

For offline scenarios, you can use the Android based maintenance App that allows you to register all maintenance work activities on a smart device, even without a network connection.

You can install IDEA.NET offline or on board a yacht without the necessity for an online connection. The Quality and Safety module provides you with improved access to safety information, helps you prepare for audits and inspections and comply with ISM regulations.

For managers of yacht fleets, we offer a Fleet Management Dashboard that will assist you in complying with regulatory requirements, as well as provide you with a collection of web-based vessel management reporting forms.

This app will be able to synchronize the data with your existing IDEA.NET installation (IDEA.NET 2015.3 or newer is required).

Currently the following functionality is available from the app:

Execute engine room log rounds

Enter hour counter values

Sign off or postpone maintenance tasks (including history entry)

Enter engine room log values

Vessel database for component and item information

Edit item quantities and storage locations

Add item or component pictures with the device camera

Change component or storage location marker on GA

Capture pictures with the device camera and add it to maintenance history

Add items to shopping cart

Download and view PDF documents or other files

Bar code scanning using built in camera

Notifications for overdue maintenance, due rounds and outstanding synchronizations

More features will be added in upcoming versions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.8

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.3.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
