Passport Photo Online is a photo app which works like a passport photo booth - it is an advanced ai enhanced passport photo creator that automatically generates photos for various types of documents directly from your mobile photo. It can be photo from gallery or just a selfie taken with your phone. Everything goes automatically. You can print out pictures from this photo booth app, save them to phone or upload to online form. Our photo app recognizes which photo size (2x2 inch, 4x6 cm, 35 mm, etc) is needed for your document (passport photo, visa photo, id photo and other ids pictures). Our automatic photo crop tool / photo resizer tool will fit the image to proper dimensions. Built-in automatic passport photo editor is primarily an automatic image background remover. It automatically changes photo background into white color background or transparent background. Getting id photo, passport photo, or visa picture takes only 3 seconds!

Persofoto App - Passport Photo Online offers photos for your most important document types both for adults and children:

- Photo for U.S. Passport (dimensions 2x2 inches, erased background)

- Picture for Green Card (Green Card Photo) 2x2 inches size, white background)

With passport photo creator, you can quickly take photos for various foreign visas. There are plenty of visa picture templates in our Visa Photo Online database. The most popular ones are:

US Visa Photo (2x2 inch proportions, persofoto, white background)

Chinese Visa Photo (33x48 mm, digital photo, light grey background, biometric)

Photo for visa to Russia (dimensions 35x45 mm, biometric, remove bg)

With passport booth photo maker you can also easily generate many other photo types like our online competitors: persofoto, idphoto4you (idphoto4.com), epassportphoto.com, 123passportphoto.com, diyphoto, photid, paspic.

There are also plenty of other passport photo or visa photo sizes for many other countries, for example: India, UK) Full list of pass pic sizes (as long as visa pic size and many other photos) is in the application.

The passport photo maker works like a pocket passport photo booth or persofoto app:

1. Choose what image you want to generate from photo: It could be concrete document photo for example a:

- us pass pic, chinese tourist visa photo, id card pic, school id photography, travel card image

- formal document photo (like cv photo, linkedin photo, facebook picture)

- concrete document dimension - for example size of 2*2 inches (51*51 mm); 30*40 mm; 35x45 mm; 50x50 mm it is enough to take a selfie photo.

2. Take a photo or choose photo from your mobile phone gallery.

Once you take a photo, in 3 seconds you will receive a photo ready to be attached to any document (correctly cut and with deleted background painted white/gray/blue/etc.). You can print the id photograph in a photobooth, photo studio or attach it in electronic form to the online application form. We give you warranty that photo will be accepted at office.

You can use also the pass pic booth app to take a passport photo for your baby. Making infant passport photo, visa photo for kids, child passport photo or even baby id photo never was that easy.

The Passport Photo Online - is an advanced id photo creator. It consists of 2 modules:

Automatic Photo Resizer / Photo Cropper tool:

AI based algorithms automatically recognize face on the photo and automatically crop the image to proper size based on document requirements. Note that babies have other face proportions. Luckily submodule named child photo resizer works perfectly with infant or even newborn babies pictures.

Background Eraser / Background Remover:

You dont have to worry about the background. Built-in background eraser clears the scene from your photo. You get super white background effect on your photo. Of course thanks to the ai submodule - infant photo background remover works perfectly even with babies pics.

Any questions for passport photo editor ? support@passport-photo.online