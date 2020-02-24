Disclaimer:

We don't collect or save any of your documents or cards in our server. They remain securely on your phone.

ID & Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet is more useful to keep safe your cards in an easy way.

No need to keep a wallet with full of cards and ID cards. To download, share & make it best ID card wallet to hold your Loyalty card, credit & debit card, Driving License, business cards, Identity cards, bank cards, visiting cards, voter ID card with photo.

ID and Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet App Features:

- No need to carry your wallet everywhere or bulk cards and id's with you anymore.

- You can set security code to secure your documents in your phone.

- User can view, add, update and delete cards in a matter of seconds.

- You can create your own documents folder.

- View, Share or print any of your document or id whenever needed.

- Secure your wallet of (credit cards, government ids and debit cards) with your Passcode

You can keep all documents, cards and ID at one place :

- Passport

- Driving License / International Driving License

- Loyalty Cards

- Election Identification Card / Voter ID / Voting Card

- Business Card

- Car RC (Registration Certificate) Book

- Credit Cards

- Debit Cards

- Visiting Cards

- Office ID Card

- Ticket (Train / Bus / Flight)

- Key Cards (Hotel / Office)

- Shopping Cards

- Health / Insurance Cards

- Kids School ID

- Transport Cards

- School or Collage Certificates

- Aadhar Card

- PAN Card

