We don't collect or save any of your documents or cards in our server. They remain securely on your phone.
ID & Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet is more useful to keep safe your cards in an easy way.
No need to keep a wallet with full of cards and ID cards. To download, share & make it best ID card wallet to hold your Loyalty card, credit & debit card, Driving License, business cards, Identity cards, bank cards, visiting cards, voter ID card with photo.
ID and Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet App Features:
- No need to carry your wallet everywhere or bulk cards and id's with you anymore.
- You can set security code to secure your documents in your phone.
- User can view, add, update and delete cards in a matter of seconds.
- You can create your own documents folder.
- View, Share or print any of your document or id whenever needed.
- Secure your wallet of (credit cards, government ids and debit cards) with your Passcode
You can keep all documents, cards and ID at one place :
- Passport
- Driving License / International Driving License
- Loyalty Cards
- Election Identification Card / Voter ID / Voting Card
- Business Card
- Car RC (Registration Certificate) Book
- Credit Cards
- Debit Cards
- Visiting Cards
- Office ID Card
- Ticket (Train / Bus / Flight)
- Key Cards (Hotel / Office)
- Shopping Cards
- Health / Insurance Cards
- Kids School ID
- Transport Cards
- School or Collage Certificates
- Aadhar Card
- PAN Card
