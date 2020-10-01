Join or Sign In

ID & Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet -Secure Card for Android

By CreationPoint499 Free

Developer's Description

By CreationPoint499

ID & Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet -Secure Card is more useful to keep safe your cards in an easy way with password security.

No need to keep a wallet with full of cards and ID cards. To download, share & make it best ID card wallet to hold your Loyalty card, credit & debit card, Driving License, business cards, Identity cards, bank cards, visiting cards, voter ID card with photo.

ID & Card Holder - Mobile Card Wallet -Secure Card App Features:

- No need to carry your wallet everywhere or bulk cards and id's with you anymore.

- You can set security code to secure your documents in your phone.

- User can view, add, update and delete cards in a matter of seconds.

- You can create your own documents folder.

- View, Share or print any of your document or id whenever needed.

- Secure your wallet of (credit cards, government ids and debit cards) with your Passcode

You can keep all documents, cards and ID at one place :

- Passport

- Driving License / International Driving License

- Loyalty Cards

- Election Identification Card / Voter ID / Voting Card

- Business Card

- Car RC (Registration Certificate) Book

- Credit Cards

- Debit Cards

- Visiting Cards

- Office ID Card

- Ticket (Train / Bus / Flight)

- Key Cards (Hotel / Office)

- Shopping Cards

- Health / Insurance Cards

- Kids School ID

- Transport Cards

- School or Collage Certificates

- Aadhar Card

- PAN Card

Pocket Card is Credit Card Debit card holders help you to store your card details safely and securely. All details are saved in local System Storage.

Thanking to you for using this app, give us your feedback, rating and consider for future updates.

Thank you...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

