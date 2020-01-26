ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is the 8th edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament organized by the ICC.

The event will be held in Australia. ICC T20 World Cup final Match of the competition will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The two teams will join the six teams selected from the ICC Twenty20 World Cup(ICC T20 WC) qualifiers. The top 5 teams from the group stage will

advance to the Super 12 level.

In ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Papua New Guinea became the first team to qualify directly for the 2020 Men's ICC T20 World Cup, after they won Group

A of the qualifier tournament, finishing above the Netherlands on net run rate. It was the first time that Papua New Guinea had qualified for a

World Cup in any format. Ireland became the second team to qualify directly to the Men's T20 World Cup after they won Group B of the qualifier

tournament, also on net run rate.

In ICC T20 World Cup 2020 we update you both world cup which is held in 2020 i mean we update you for men's Icc t20 world cup 2020 and also update about women t20 world cup 2020.

2020 and also update about women t20 world cup 2020.

Women T20 world cup 2020 Cricket tournament.

Womens Cricket T20 World Cup 2020 is going to start from 21st February 2020

mobile to stay updated with live matches scores and full scorecard. Also ICC T20 World Cup 2020(Schedule & PointTable) app provide you women t20 world cup

scedule and team info.