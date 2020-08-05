Sign in to add and modify your software
Be connected with ICA Childrens Church App. ICA Childrens Church is committed to keeping the parents connected with what is going on in Childrens Church. View our weekly bulletins and sign registrations forms for particular events. You can also keep up to date on weekly memory verses, bottom lines, lesson applications and Bible Stories associated with each class.