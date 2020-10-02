Sign in to add and modify your software
Im Here is an incredibly easy to use app that features innovative design and functionality for iPhone geofence capabilities.
This app allows users to send pre-generated messages to others based on geofence location area, informing them when they have entered or left a geographical area that the user defines by drawing it on the map. The app supports SMS messaging, WhatsApp, push notifications and e-mail.
Its intuitive design and an array of customizable features provide the users with the best user experience.