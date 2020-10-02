Im Here is an incredibly easy to use app that features innovative design and functionality for iPhone geofence capabilities.

This app allows users to send pre-generated messages to others based on geofence location area, informing them when they have entered or left a geographical area that the user defines by drawing it on the map. The app supports SMS messaging, WhatsApp, push notifications and e-mail.

Its intuitive design and an array of customizable features provide the users with the best user experience.