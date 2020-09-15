Sign in to add and modify your software
Time table and live Results for equestrian international jumping events
FEI Schedule and full details about the event
Results History for riders and horses
Online Declaration on the for the next day competitions
Financial account for the riders to show the total prize money during the show and invoices
Login Account for the officials to follow up the statistics of the show
Notification system for the riders and officials with time table updates
Full information about the competition start time estimate riding time