I.O.C for iOS

By Ahmed Mubarak Free

Developer's Description

By Ahmed Mubarak

Time table and live Results for equestrian international jumping events

FEI Schedule and full details about the event

Results History for riders and horses

Online Declaration on the for the next day competitions

Financial account for the riders to show the total prize money during the show and invoices

Login Account for the officials to follow up the statistics of the show

Notification system for the riders and officials with time table updates

Full information about the competition start time estimate riding time

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 2.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

