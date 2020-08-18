All the wallpapers are handpicked to amaze you in every possible way and to make your smartphone way cooler than before.

HOW TO USE:

1. Open this Application

2. Choose your favorite picture

3. Tap the picture

4. Tap the "Set as wallpaper" button to apply

5. Your wallpaper has been changed

Features:

- Modern Interface

- Fast and lightweight app

- Set as wallpaper

- Share wallpaper

- Set as Favorites

Disclaimer:

This application is made for I.N fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company.

All copyright and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. The images in this application are collected from around the web, if we are in breach of copyright, please let us know and it will be removed as soon as possible.