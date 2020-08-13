Join or Sign In

I.M Immortal General for iOS

By GAME OF DRONES Free

Developer's Description

By GAME OF DRONES

When you are busy, you can swipe two leader cards and place them, which is also good. You can play card games when you hang up the phone. When you have time, you can continue to develop. You can choose whether to join the CP killing with Niza Obin, or to go through the right path with Jiang Ziyayuan Tiantian Tianzun, and you can also fight with the Eastern Emperor Taiyi Tianhuang and Wukong. Holding an ancient magic weapon and pointing to mountains and rivers in the same city with friends, this historical book about the magical continent is written by you, and the list of gods is decided by you! Log in and send a five-star battle to defeat the Buddha, and then send the violent output of Yuanshi Tianzun, the magic weapon will unlock the mission!

Various heroes are available for your development. The ancient fairy devil is used to cut the continent. Various professional tactics are randomly selected. Ancient monsters and beasts are companions. Exquisite smooth animation support provides you with the most comfortable game experience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
