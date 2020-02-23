I.F.O is an old school LCD-style shoot'em up game.

You have to shoot UFOs using a classic aircraft and save the animals which kidnapped by the aliens.

Let's save the Earth from the aliens! You are the last hero of the world.

Very simple controls - You can rotate aircraft by left & right buttons. and you can dash by pushing both buttons together. That's all.

The mysterious alien power - If you kidnap an alien, your classic airplane gets power up by the mysterious alien power.

Unique weapon & item - You can change weapon while saving the animals kidnapped by the aliens. And you can recover your life at the same time. Depends on the kind of animal, you can earn a heart piece which make your maximum life larger.

Sharing replay video with friend - Share your cool dogfight via Facebook and Twitter by Everyplay replay sharing feature.

Gon Lee - Code, Art

and

Title BGM is OTOnoniwa

In game BGM is Skipmore