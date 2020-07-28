Join or Sign In

I Don't Wanna Cry for Android

By Stephen Borden Free

Developer's Description

By Stephen Borden

I Don't Wanna Cry is a music video game for the song of the same name by Tommy Toussaint to celebrate the release of his EP Computer Snacks. Play four fun mini-games that follow the narrative of the song:

Tap the road to switch lanes and avoid traffic.

Tap Tommy at the right time to meet Jennys gaze.

Tap the tears to wipe them away.

Keep your finger on the heart to make out.

As the song progresses things get intense and the mini-games start to overlap. Can you keep up?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.0.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
