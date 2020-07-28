I Don't Wanna Cry is a music video game for the song of the same name by Tommy Toussaint to celebrate the release of his EP Computer Snacks. Play four fun mini-games that follow the narrative of the song:

Tap the road to switch lanes and avoid traffic.

Tap Tommy at the right time to meet Jennys gaze.

Tap the tears to wipe them away.

Keep your finger on the heart to make out.

As the song progresses things get intense and the mini-games start to overlap. Can you keep up?