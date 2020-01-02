We've all been on a situation where we only have THAT one answer: IDGAF!
we're now bringing it to you as a sound button!
Its super simple
1) Download I Dont Give AF Button
2) Click IDGAF Button on THAT moment!
Ready to prank the world with this amazing prank noise?
DISCLAIMER:
This app was created for entertainment purposes ONLY.
Follow CRY Studios for more coolness apps!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andujardev
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/andujardev
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andujardev
