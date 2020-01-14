Psst Hey kid. Wanna make some money?

Space exploration has never been this lucrative.

The ink hasnt even dried yet on the tentative peace treaty drawn up between the Neotorian and Venah empires and youre already on the move. They say money makes the world go round, but you see that as short-sighted. Why stop with just one world, right? You want it all, and not just from your home planet. With peace comes renewed opportunity to expand your reach to other worlds. You dont care whether theyre Humans, Elves or even Zombies, as long as they buy stuff. Youll have to start small and upgrade your resources, but hard work pays off and luckily there are plenty of land exploiters wanting to work for you.

Become the Intra-Dimensional Land Exploiter that you were destined to be!

In I.D.L.E. you have one responsibility: Get filthy rich.

Features:

* 4 factions included in this release.

- Neotoria is the steampunk human civilization. Advanced technologically, highly populated and culturally diverse.

- Venah are the collective tribes of forest people inhabiting a vast sector of space overrun with greenery and wildlife.

- The Atra Mors region is feared for good reason considering over ninety-percent of its population are undead.

- Azyria is a dark, shadowy civilization that remains largely a mystery to us. There are rumors that they are from a vampiric origin.

* 14 unique planets to exploit.

* 140 unique managers to hire and promote.

* 100 exploit levels, each with its own set of resource upgrades and achievements.

* 1000 possible resource upgrades at max exploit level for each of the 140 unique resources.

* Balanced gameplay with steady progression.

* Earn money while youre away.

* 1000+ hours of gameplay.

* Managers automate your income.

* Easy to learn with multiple effective strategies for success.

* In-app purchases to boost productivity, but not needed for progression.

* No internet connection required.