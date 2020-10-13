I.C Wedding your digital wedding invitation!

I.C is an app for your event, wedding, bar mitzvah or birthday, customizable according to your desires ...

This application facilitates the lives of both organizers and their guests.

The guests receive the invitation directly on the app, can find their table, have all the information of the wedding in real time: how to get there with Waze, synchronize the date of the evening and the town hall on their agenda, and of course just answer the invitation in a few clicks.

The real bonus: During the evening, a wall of photos will be available!

Guests will be able to post photos and videos on a social wall for the entire evening and keep memories for life.

Your wedding will be unique, and the photos will be engraved on your application but also saved on your phone. They can be printed and shared.

Your guests will also be able to comment on each publication, and write you a message on the digital guestbook.

With I.C, make an app to your liking and organize your wedding differently.