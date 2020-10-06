Hyr is an app-based platform that instantly connects merchants and gig workers to fill any shift, at any time.

Merchants use Hyr to fill temp roles, seasonal needs, and everyday holes in their schedule. Hyr can onboard a new merchant in minutes so they can begin finding skilled workers immediately.

For merchants:

- Create a profile and post shifts.

- Choose the Hyr Pro that meets your needs.

- Pay securely in app.

- Reduce overhead costs as Hyr handles all the HR backed including payroll, taxes, and insurance.

For Pros:

- Create a profile in minutes.

- Apply for shifts that interest you.

- Get paid, fast.

- Earn UPoints with every shift.

For more information about Hyr, visit www.hyr.work.

Got questions or feedback? Contact us at support@hyr.work.