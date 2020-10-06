Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Hyr.work for iOS

By hyr inc Free

Developer's Description

By hyr inc

Hyr is an app-based platform that instantly connects merchants and gig workers to fill any shift, at any time.

Merchants use Hyr to fill temp roles, seasonal needs, and everyday holes in their schedule. Hyr can onboard a new merchant in minutes so they can begin finding skilled workers immediately.

For merchants:

- Create a profile and post shifts.

- Choose the Hyr Pro that meets your needs.

- Pay securely in app.

- Reduce overhead costs as Hyr handles all the HR backed including payroll, taxes, and insurance.

For Pros:

- Create a profile in minutes.

- Apply for shifts that interest you.

- Get paid, fast.

- Earn UPoints with every shift.

For more information about Hyr, visit www.hyr.work.

Got questions or feedback? Contact us at support@hyr.work.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now