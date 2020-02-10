Introducing Hydrogen, the worlds most advanced security and identity app. The app uses cutting-edge cryptography and the blockchain to secure your accounts, transactions, and payments. Instantly verify yourself anytime, anywhere in the world, and eliminate identity theft and hacking. If you lose or change your phone, recover your account in moments with our simple and secure backup process. Tweet to your favorite website to #IntegrateHydrogen today!

Easy Setup - Creating your secure account on the blockchain takes on average less than 1-minute, and it stays with you forever.

Peace of Mind - To authorize access to the apps you link with Hydrogen, someone would have to physically hack into your phone, and bypass the apps' security measures.

Hydro Smart Contracts - We use the Ethereum blockchain to secure your identity. Your account consists of a secure key pair linked to a unique HydroID, stored on our smart contract.

Account Recovery - Switched phones or deleted the app? As long as you have your unique seed words, you can recover all linked apps instantly, without fear of losing access or going through the trouble of relinking everything.